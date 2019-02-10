Here’s When (or if) You’ll See 13 TV Anthologies Again

Ray Mickshaw/FX

American Crime Story

After telling the stories of O.J. Simpson and Gianni Versace on this FX anthology, producer Ryan Murphy toyed with the idea of focusing seasons on Hurricane Katrina and Monica Lewinsky, but no one knows when or if those stories will come to fruition. “We have three or four ideas in active development where we’ve acquired rights and done a fair amount of research and have writers working on them,” FX CEO John Landgraf said at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “I couldn’t tell you what will be ready first. The likelihood is all of them may be produced over time.”