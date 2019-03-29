David James Elliot Will Reprise His 'JAG' Role on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

David James Elliott will return to the small screen as Navy Captain Harmon Rabb Jr., but this time it will be on NCIS: Los Angeles.

The character, who originated in the series JAG, will appear in a multi-episode arc ,according to Deadline. Elliott will make his first appearance in the May 12 episode, "The Guardian."

Despite NCIS being a spinoff off of the 10-season series JAG, this will be Elliott's first time in any of the NCIS series. In "The Guardian," viewers will see Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) work directly with Rabb when ISIS sympathizers plan to attack the XO Captain's ship the USS Intrepid.

The stint marks a reunion between Elliott and NCIS: LA's showrunner R. Scott GEmmill, who served as a writer-producer on JAG.

Gemmill said in a statement, "I was really excited to get a chance to work with David again. I did the first 4 seasons of JAG with him so to be able to work together again in and of itself is great – but to do so with the same character…on our show…this many years later — that's pretty damn amazing."

"Bringing Harmon Rabb to work with NCIS: Los Angeles makes for a formidable coalition, and both entities are going to need all the help they can get when confronted with the greatest challenge of their careers."

This will be the first major crossover between JAG and the NCIS franchise since their creation, which is sure to excite fans of both. Again, Elliott's first appearance will take place May 12, so mark your calendars.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS