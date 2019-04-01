Is 'NCIS: LA' Setting Up Season 10 to Be Its Last?

NCIS: Los Angeles is starting to wrap up with just a few more episodes left in Season 10, but the March 31 episode, "Searching," has caused some fans to wonder if this will be the show's final run.

There's no news from CBS yet about whether West Coast branch of the NCIS franchise will be renewed for Season 11, but some storylines are leading viewers to think this could be the beginning of the end.

For one thing, after Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks' (Eric Christian Olsen) wedding, it's likely that the couple's next step will be kids, which could take one or both of them out of the field.

Meanwhile, the March 31 episode saw Eric (Barrett Foa) and Nell (Renée Felice Smith) discussed the possibility of moving to a new city. Nell's mother was just diagnosed with Coronary Heart Disease and the treatment center she's considering is in San Francisco. Plus, Eric's been offered a job in the Golden City, and it would effectively remove them from the L.A.-based show if they follow through.

The episode also saw Callen (Chris O'Donnell) reunite with his sister and nephew as he stepped in to babysit. Perhaps his desire to strengthen their bond could affect his future with the team?

Ultimately, CBS will make the final decision on whether the team returns for a Season 11, and that will be based mainly on ratings. And while Season 10 is down slightly from Season 9's 0.91 rating average in the 18-49 demo — it's averaging 0.88 — it's still performing well, a good sign for fans.

Either way, viewers had a lot to think about from the hour-long installment. See what some are saying below:

Everyone in tonight’s episode talking about moving on. Nooo. I don’t like this at all. #NCISLA — Monique (@calhoun_monique) April 1, 2019

This is going to be the last season 😢 I just have a bad feeling. Nell and Eric are moving, and Kensi and Deeks are gonna have kids... #NCISLA I hope I'm wrong tho 😟 — EmJay (@EmJay49323379) April 1, 2019

Are Nell and eric ( well the actors ) leaving the #NCISLA !? Is Ncis la ending or something !? Did I miss something !? What ? pic.twitter.com/cuC82LhRtb — tinkerbellWinchester (@DemonChloe) April 1, 2019

@NCISLA Is #NCISLA being cancelled? This feels like they're wrapping up storylines. I don't like it! — Gwendolyn M. Evans (@AnchorGP) April 1, 2019

I just watched #NCISLA #ncislosangeles and I'm scared that this season might be the last season. Nell and Eric might move to San Francisco. And Sam still has a job offer outside of LA. :( — #ĸeeĸѕ#мerlυca (@lovetvordie) April 1, 2019

I'm gonna hope 4 the best and think positive tht we will get another Season and everyone is staying put. I have to think positive #NCISLA — Lee-Ann Davis (@LeeAnnDavis67) April 1, 2019

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS