'Station 19' First Look: JoBeth Williams Arrives to Help Out Pruitt (VIDEO)

Uh oh, it looks like another woman is entering the life of former Station 19 Capt. Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval)!

Up until now, he's spent all his energy on his daughter Lt. Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz). But that might all change with the guest appearance of JoBeth Williams.

So far, all ABC has said about the Poltergeist star is that she plays a "smart, savvy, and supremely confident woman, who will make a lasting impression, both professionally and personally, on some of the characters." However, this exclusive sneak peek sure indicates that she has history (or wants to make some) with the retired captain. Looks like a possible conflagration lies ahead.

Also in the episode, the weekly catastrophe hits home in a dangerous way when an RV crashes into the station and the team has to race against the clock to save lives and secure the building's compromised structure. Sounds at the least, like a remodeling job will be needed!

Finally, a surprise delivery arrives at reception; since the episode is titled "Baby Boom," it's likely that a very pregnant woman didn't make it to the hospital. Just a fun guess...

Station 19, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC