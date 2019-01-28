TV News Roundup: JoBeth Williams on 'Station 19,' New Trailers for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' & 'Barry'

All Your Must-Know Monday TV News:

Station 19 Recruits JoBeth Williams

ABC revealed Monday that TV and film vet JoBeth Williams (Poltergeist, The Big Chill, Hart of Dixie) is joining the cast of Station 19 in a guest role. Williams will play a "smart, savvy, and supremely confident woman" who unexpectedly crosses paths with some of the Station 19 crew. Her presence will impact them both professionally and personally, leaving a long-lasting impression.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Teases Season 6

The Marvel series returns this summer and the new teaser is blunt with its delivery — Coulson (Clark Gregg) is dead. So what's next? Mack is stepping up and taking over in his place, meanwhile the agents are faced with new threats and more.

Barry's Back

The first Season 2 teaser for HBO's Barry has arrived and it seems like his two distinct worlds as an assassin and an aspiring actor will collide even more in the second go-around. Will those who don't know the dark side of Barry be clued in this time around? Fans will have to tune in this spring to find out.

Freeform Orders Black Panther-Era Series

No, we're not talking about Marvel's Wakanda-dwelling king. This upcoming dramedy titled Party Girls is a '70s-set series based on a true story of the time. Party Girls follows the daughter of the Black Panther Party's first female leader Elaine Brown. Ericka Suzanne's coming-of-age story will be the centerpiece of the show from producer Laurence Fishburne.

Rent Goes Low for a Live Musical

Fox's rendition of Jonathan Larson's beloved musical didn't reach the soaring heights that its Broadway counterpart once did. The partially-live broadcast only brought in about 3.42 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast. This makes it the least-watched live TV musical so far.