Fox Summer 2019 Premiere Dates: 'SYTYCD', 'MasterChef,' 'Paradise Hotel' & More

Fox has unveiled its summer slate of programming with a lineup heavy with reality competition series.

From returning favorites like So You Think You Can Dance and MasterChef to a rebooted Paradise Hotel and new addition Spin the Wheel, it's sure to be a fun summer. Kicking things off in early May, unscripted dating competition series Paradise Hotel returns with new host Kristin Cavallari.

Meanwhile, Beat Shazam returns with host Jamie Foxx and daughter Corrine Foxx as DJ later in May, along with MasterChef's 10th anniversary season. In June, So You Think You Can Dance enters its 16th season and the Justin Timberlake-produced and Dax Shepard-hosted Spin the Wheel debuts.

All of these shows and more will premiere this summer on Fox, so stay up to date with the complete schedule so far below.

Thursday, May 2

8/7c 2019 Miss USA

Thursday, May 9

8/7c Paradise Hotel (Series Premiere)

Monday, May 20

8/7c Beat Shazam (Season Premiere)

9/8c Paradise Hotel (All-New Episode)

Wednesday, May 29

8/7c MasterChef (Season Premiere)

9/8c Paradise Hotel (All-New Episode)

Monday, June 10

8/7c Beat Shazam (All-New Episode)

9/8c So You Think You Can Dance (Season Premiere)

Thursday, June 20

8/7c MasterChef (Time Period Premiere)

9/8c Spin the Wheel (Series Premiere)