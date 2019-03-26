'Superstore' Sneak Peek: Dina's Friends Ruffle the Staff's Feathers (VIDEO)

Cloud 9 is for the birds, yo.

In this week’s Superstore — a Valentine’s Day-themed one, because a show this lovely can get away with that — fans will finally get to meet the most elusive of off-camera characters. Actually, a flock of them: Dina’s birds.

Throughout Superstore’s run, Dina (Lauren Ash) has mentioned her winged beloveds, going so far as to set up a webcam to keep an eye on them. But now, in an episode directed by costar Mark McKinney (Glenn), her feathered family members are making their on-screen debut when she brings them to work on the year’s most romantic day.

Of course, that is sure to wreak havoc on Jonah (Ben Feldman) and Amy (America Ferrera) as they attempt to celebrate their first official Valentine’s date, but probably not as much trouble as the “sentimental tattoo” Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) wants to give Marcus (Jon Barinholtz).

Check out the birds’ debut here:

Superstore, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC