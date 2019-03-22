Is That Zendaya in 'The OA' Season 2 Premiere?

The highly anticipated second season of The OA dropped on Netflix on Friday, March 22, over two years after the first season premiered.

While the release of Season 2 is very exciting for loyal fans, they were given another special surprise when Zendaya showed up as a guest star.

Despite not looking anything like herself — AKA super grunge — The Greatest Showman actress was featured in the very first episode of the season.

Fans immediately went to social media to share their thoughts on the former Disney star’s role.

“I’m watching The OA season 2 is that YOU @Zendaya,” one fan asked on Twitter.

“#TheOA is a good show and i'm happy zendaya was in this,” another person shared.

Somebody else wrote, “So @Zendaya gonna casually appear in the #TheOA without no warning.”

“Watching #TheOA season 2 and not even half an hour in @Zendaya pops up??????” another fan included.

On the Netflix series, Zendaya plays a gamer named Fola who [Light spoiler!] shares knowledge with a detective named Karim, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir. Karim is trying to find a woman’s missing granddaughter who has been addicted to online games.

