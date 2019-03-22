'The Politician': Ryan Murphy's First Netflix Project Gets Premiere Date

It's been months since Ryan Murphy signed his multi-million deal with Netflix, and the fruits of his labor are finally being revealed ... sort of.

Netflix announced Friday, March 22, that Murphy's upcoming project The Politician — a musical comedy starring Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt — will debut on the service Friday, September 27. The reveal was made through a poster image featuring the long list of names set to appear in the project, as well as Platt's lapel adorned with campaign buttons.

Joining the actor in the show are Gwyneth Paltrow, Murphy's longtime collaborator Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine and Rahne Jones.

The show follows Payton Hobart (Platt) — a wealthy student from Santa Barbara — who has believed since the age of 7 that he'll be President of the United States one day. First, though, Payton will have to navigate Saint Sebastian High School's dangerous political landscape in order to become student body president.

The goal? Continue his intended path of success by securing a spot at Harvard, but Payton will have to outwit his classmates without tarnishing his own morals or image. The show is set to include dark comedy and satire throughout as Murphy uses The Politician to illustrate what it takes to make one.

Murphy is best known for his shows American Horror Story, Glee, 9-1-1, and Nip/Tuck, among others. The showrunner is also currently working on other previously announced series for the streamer: Ratched — a prequel of sorts to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and Hollywood, which Murphy describes as "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown."

The Politician, Series Premiere, Friday, September 27, Netflix