Daytime Emmys 2019 Nominations: 'Days of Our Lives' Tops the List of Nominees
The nominations for the Daytime Emmy Awards 2019 have arrived and fan favorites like Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless are leading the pack. Nominations were made public during Wednesday's broadcast of CBS's The Talk.
Are your favorite daytime stars among the nominees? We have the full list below for you to find out. Along with the many daytime dramas being honored, syndicated talk shows, game shows, and other series like Judge Judy and Jeopardy! are also in the list.
Judge Judy's Judith Sheindlin will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the May 2019 event. All of these shows, stars, and more are honored in the categories below. See who else made the cut by checking the list out.
Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful
Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West, General Hospital
Laura Wright, General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series
Maurice Benard, General Hospital
Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
Tyler Christopher, Days of Our Lives
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series
Kassie DePaiva, Days of Our Lives
Linsey Godfrey, Days of Our Lives
Martha Madison, Days of Our Lives
Beth Maitland, The Young and the Restless
Mishael Morgan, The Young and the Restless
Vernee Watson, General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series
Max Gail, General Hospital
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf, Days of Our Lives
Greg Rikaart, Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Actress In a Drama Series
Hayley Erin, General Hospital
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives
Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital
Eden McCoy, General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Actor In a Drama Series
Lucas Adams, Days of Our Lives
William Lipton, General Hospital
Kyler Pettis, Days of Our Lives
Garren Stitt, General Hospital
Zach Tinker, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Guest Performer In a Drama Series
Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, Days of Our Lives
Patricia Bethune, General Hospital
Wayne Brady, The Bold and the Beautiful
Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives
Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Lead Actress In a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Vanessa Baden Kelly, Giants
Jade Harlow, The Bay The Series
Liana Liberato, Light as a Feather
Shanti Lowry, Bronx SIU, UMC
Liz Vassey, Riley Parra
Outstanding Lead Actor In a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Mitchell Anderson, After Forever
Kristos Andrews, The Bay The Series
Kevin Spirtas, After Forever
Brian White, Bronx SIU, UMC
Wayne Wilcox, Only Children
Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Crystal Brown, Giants
Erin Cherry, After Forever
Cady Huffman, After Forever
Carolyn Ratteray, Riley Parra
Brianne Tju, Light as a Feather
Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Ameer Baraka, Bronx SIU, UMC
Brandon Beemer, The Bay The Series
Wil Lash, Anacostia
Sean Samuels, Giants
Terrence Terrell, Giants
Outstanding Guest Performer In a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Lou Diamond Phillips, Conversations in L.A.
Sean Patrick Flanery, The Bay The Series
Anita Gillette, After Forever
J. August Richards, Giants
Kelsey Scott, Giants
Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series
Giants
The New 30
After Forever
Youth & Consequences
The Bay the Series
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal
Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
John Michael Higgins, America Says
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let's Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today Show
Outstanding Entertainment New Program
Access
Entertainment Tonight
Inside Edition
Extra
DailyMailTV
Outstanding Culinary Program
Eat. Race. Win.
Giada Entertains
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Cook's Country
Valerie's Home Cooking
Lidia's Kitchen
Outstanding Culinary Host
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains
Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie's Home Cooking
Molly Yeh, Girl Meets Farm
Pati Jinich, Pati's Mexican Table
Catherine Fulvio, A Taste of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show
Rachel Ray, Rachel Ray
Steve Harvey, Steve
Kellie Pickler & Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben
Kathie Lee Gifford & Hoda Kotb, Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Red Table Talk
Rachel Ray
The Dr. Oz Show
Access Live
Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
Whoopie Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Sara Haines, The View
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Maj & Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Julie Chen, The Talk
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The View
The Real
The Talk
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
The People's Court
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Couples Court with The Cutlers
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
Outstanding Preschool Children's Series
Dino Dana
Snug's House
Sesame Street
The Big Fun Crafty Show
Miss Persona