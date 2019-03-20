Daytime Emmys 2019 Nominations: 'Days of Our Lives' Tops the List of Nominees

The nominations for the Daytime Emmy Awards 2019 have arrived and fan favorites like Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless are leading the pack. Nominations were made public during Wednesday's broadcast of CBS's The Talk.

Are your favorite daytime stars among the nominees? We have the full list below for you to find out. Along with the many daytime dramas being honored, syndicated talk shows, game shows, and other series like Judge Judy and Jeopardy! are also in the list.

Judge Judy's Judith Sheindlin will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the May 2019 event. All of these shows, stars, and more are honored in the categories below. See who else made the cut by checking the list out.

Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful

Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West, General Hospital

Laura Wright, General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series

Maurice Benard, General Hospital

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless

Tyler Christopher, Days of Our Lives

Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series

Kassie DePaiva, Days of Our Lives

Linsey Godfrey, Days of Our Lives

Martha Madison, Days of Our Lives

Beth Maitland, The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan, The Young and the Restless

Vernee Watson, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series

Max Gail, General Hospital

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf, Days of Our Lives

Greg Rikaart, Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actress In a Drama Series

Hayley Erin, General Hospital

Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives

Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives

Chloe Lanier, General Hospital

Eden McCoy, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actor In a Drama Series

Lucas Adams, Days of Our Lives

William Lipton, General Hospital

Kyler Pettis, Days of Our Lives

Garren Stitt, General Hospital

Zach Tinker, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Guest Performer In a Drama Series

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, Days of Our Lives

Patricia Bethune, General Hospital

Wayne Brady, The Bold and the Beautiful

Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives

Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Lead Actress In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Vanessa Baden Kelly, Giants

Jade Harlow, The Bay The Series

Liana Liberato, Light as a Feather

Shanti Lowry, Bronx SIU, UMC

Liz Vassey, Riley Parra

Outstanding Lead Actor In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Mitchell Anderson, After Forever

Kristos Andrews, The Bay The Series

Kevin Spirtas, After Forever

Brian White, Bronx SIU, UMC

Wayne Wilcox, Only Children

Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Crystal Brown, Giants

Erin Cherry, After Forever

Cady Huffman, After Forever

Carolyn Ratteray, Riley Parra

Brianne Tju, Light as a Feather

Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Ameer Baraka, Bronx SIU, UMC

Brandon Beemer, The Bay The Series

Wil Lash, Anacostia

Sean Samuels, Giants

Terrence Terrell, Giants

Outstanding Guest Performer In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Lou Diamond Phillips, Conversations in L.A.

Sean Patrick Flanery, The Bay The Series

Anita Gillette, After Forever

J. August Richards, Giants

Kelsey Scott, Giants

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

Giants

The New 30

After Forever

Youth & Consequences

The Bay the Series

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal

Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

John Michael Higgins, America Says

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let's Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today Show

Outstanding Entertainment New Program

Access

Entertainment Tonight

Inside Edition

Extra

DailyMailTV

Outstanding Culinary Program

Eat. Race. Win.

Giada Entertains

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Cook's Country

Valerie's Home Cooking

Lidia's Kitchen

Outstanding Culinary Host

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie's Home Cooking

Molly Yeh, Girl Meets Farm

Pati Jinich, Pati's Mexican Table

Catherine Fulvio, A Taste of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show

Rachel Ray, Rachel Ray

Steve Harvey, Steve

Kellie Pickler & Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben

Kathie Lee Gifford & Hoda Kotb, Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Red Table Talk

Rachel Ray

The Dr. Oz Show

Access Live

Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show

Whoopie Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Sara Haines, The View

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Maj & Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Julie Chen, The Talk

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The View

The Real

The Talk

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

The People's Court

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Couples Court with The Cutlers

Lauren Lake's Paternity Court

Outstanding Preschool Children's Series

Dino Dana

Snug's House

Sesame Street

The Big Fun Crafty Show

Miss Persona