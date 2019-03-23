Prepare for Easter With History's 'Jesus: His Life' Series

Who was Jesus of Nazareth, really? Was he a liar or the Lord?

Jesus: His Life delves into this controversial personality by taking the viewpoint from the people closest to him in life. Eight biblical figures, through a combination of scripted drama and interviews with prominent religious and historical experts, will guide viewers through the emotional and epic story of the most famous man in history, through his birth, death and resurrection.

The perspective from Joseph, John the Baptist, Mary Mother of Jesus, Caiaphas, Judas Iscariot, Pontius Pilate, Mary Magdalene and Peter is each told in an episode.

The series consulted with a diverse group of scholars, faith leaders and theologians to weave together the canonical Gospels and historical reports to complete a portrait of Jesus as man and as Messiah. Through dramatic reenactments, the life and times in which Jesus lived are explored as he journeyed through a complex world of kings, politicians, reformers and soldiers in a turbulent power struggle during a time of revolutionary change. Jesus: His Life brings viewers into this dramatic world to reveal the greatest story ever told.

Greg Barnett portrays Jesus Christ in the series, which will premiere two episodes back-to-back weekly, beginning on Monday, March 25, leading to the finale just before Easter.



