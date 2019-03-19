'Young and the Restless' Star Kristoff St. John's Cause of Death Revealed

Over a month after his sudden passing, Young and The Restless star Kristoff St. John’s cause of death has finally been revealed.

The actor sadly died from hypertrophic heart disease and his death has been ruled an accident, according to coroner case records.

The 52-year-old passed away in early February after police were called to his Los Angeles home.

Though the LAPD initially believed his death was caused by an accidental alcohol overdose, that was not his cause of death.

He is survived by his two daughters, Paris and Lola, and his fiancée Kseniya Mikhaleva.

View this post on Instagram @ksumik 💍💑❤️ My beautiful woman. A post shared by Kristoff St. John (@kristoffstjohn) on Sep 2, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT

Unfortunately, Mikhaleva was not able to attend his funeral because she couldn’t get an emergency visa in time. The Russian native opened up about the devastating news on her Instagram back in March.

“Right now, I want to be with him, his family, and his friends. I am getting thousands of support texts on my Facebook and Instagram and people are asking why I am not with him and how they can help,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ksumik (@ksumik) on Mar 4, 2019 at 10:36am PST

“Several weeks ago I applied for an ‘emergency’ visa for the funeral to say goodbye my fiancé and beloved. Answer was ‘No.’”

She continued, “My heart is broken. I am going through this with a huge pain in my heart, and realize that I don’t have opportunity to say goodbye to him and put flowers on his grave. It is not right, not fair.”

