'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3: Details on Lauren Graham & Sterling K. Brown's Potential Roles

It looks like some of our favorite TV actors could really be heading to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for Season 3.

Both Lauren Graham and Sterling K. Brown are in talks to be a part of the upcoming season, though nothing has been set in stone. In fact, co-creator Amy Sherman-Palladino revealed the Gilmore Girls alum made a specific request to be on the Amazon show.

"Lauren made a request, and Lauren is my queen and the reason I have a career, so I honor the request of Lauren Graham. I'm trying to figure it out,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, March 15.

"Hopefully [she'll be in Season 3]. It would be lovely."

As for the This Is Us actor, star Rachel Brosnahan revealed he's in negotiations.

"We're still working on it. Still in negotiations. Talk to Amy [Sherman-Palladino]. Ask her!" she also dished to Entertainment Tonight.

"I feel like I'm not allowed to have any opinions about the show. Our writers are god here, and they would come up with something brilliant, I'm sure."

Sherman-Palladino also explained they’re trying to make his role work with his busy schedule.

"[Brosnahan] doesn't have to campaign very hard. We all want Sterling K. Brown on the show," she shared.

"Sterling K. Brown happens to be a very busy man. We love him. We are trying to find stuff that works with his schedule."

Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is expected to be released in late 2019 or early 2020.

