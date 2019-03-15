'The Voice': Celia Babini Blows the Coaches Away With Her Take on Billie Eilish (VIDEO)

Not every Voice contestant can get all four coaches to turn their chairs around, but Season 16 hopeful Celia Babini does.

The 17-year-old from New York City is the star of TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek clip at Monday's episode of the NBC hit music competition series. Less than a minute into the teen's performance — a rendition of Billie Eilish's "idontwannabeyouanymore" — coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton hit their buttons to vie for the singer's team pick.

After singing along, Clarkson waves her fists in the air and gushes, "I love this song!"

An additional thrill from the segment is watching Babini's family cheering from behind the scenes. It's clear they're her biggest fans — next to The Voice coaches. And it only takes a few seconds more before John Legend hits his buzzer.

When it came time to deliberate over who Babini will choose as a coach, Legend likened her to acts like Adele, Florence Welch and Fiona Apple. Of course, half the fun of the audition is watching Clarkson, Legend, Shelton, and Levine compete for the girl's pick, but fans will have to wait until Monday to find out.

For now, check out the amazing audition and don't miss Babini's pick when The Voice returns Monday, March 18.

