'Last Man Standing' Sneak Peek: Bonnie & Ed Have Some Big News (VIDEO)

This week's Last Man Standing is giving fans a surprise, according to a new teaser from "Otherwise Engaged."

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the installment with this special clip that sees Mike (Tim Allen) trying some not-so-American pudding made by exchange student and house guest Jen (Krista Marie Yu). "I like that," he says satisfied after one bite.

After letting him ramble on for a bit about how good the treat is, Jen reveals, "It's made with tofu."

Of course, Mike can't put the bowl and spoon down fast enough. "You tricked me. Are you proud of yourself?" he asks, as Jen shakes her head in approval.

But the fun doesn't stop there as Bonnie (Susan Sullivan) and Ed (Hector Elizondo) walk in the door. Vanessa (Nancy Travis) worries aloud that her mother will miss her flight, but Bonnie is adamant about sharing some big news. "Bonnie and I are no longer dating," Ed interrupts.

Why are they no longer dating? Well, because they've decided to get married, Bonnie shares. But the exciting news could prove to be less thrilling as the episode follows Vanessa's worries over Ed's bad history with marriage.

Along with the engagement drama, things will get awkward when Mandy (Molly McCook) and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) listen in on Kristin (Amanda Fuller) and Ryan (Jordan Masterson) through their new home security system.

Check out the sneak peek:

Last Man Standing, Fridays, 8/7c, Fox