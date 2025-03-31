PaleyFest 2025 wrapped up this past weekend with a panel titled “Gilmore Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Etoile: The Amy Sherman-Palladino Multiverse.” TV Insider was on the red carpet to talk to the folks from Stars Hollow about Sherman-Palladino’s genius and to see what the odds are about a third incarnation for the show.

After the show’s successful run on The WB and The CW, the show’s creative team, Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband Dan Palladino, and series stars Lauren Graham (Lorelai), Alexis Bledel (Rory), and Kelly Bishop (Emily), continued Gilmore Girls stories on Netflix in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016. Good things come in threes, right? So, might be see Gilmore Girls return?

“We never said ‘never’ because we didn’t actually intend to do the [revival] for Netflix,” Sherman-Palladino told TV Insider on the red carpet prior to the panel. “Then, we all got together for a panel [similar to tonight’s] and we went to a bar afterwards. We all thought, ‘Well, this was fun! Let’s just do it again!’”

“As you know,” Sherman-Palladino continued, “I love Stars Hollow. I love Lauren Graham more than life. I love Alexis, and Kelly Bishop is my ‘Contessa.’ I bow to her.”

Graham and Bishop, who both attended PaleyFest 2025, are both on board for a continuation of Gilmore Girls. The Netflix movie ended with Rory announcing she was pregnant. The fitting finale serves as not only a happy ending but also the springboard for a reunion.

“I’ve never been shy to say I would welcome coming back,” said Graham, who can currently be seen on The Z-Suite. “My armchair analysis is that…when we went back to do the Netflix [revival], it didn’t yet feel done, which is why the story ended in a way that was not done or could potentially [be a beginning].”

Bishop’s more than happy to leave future story directions up to Amy and Dan, but she knows Emily so well that she believes she knows exactly how the family matriarch would respond to having a great-grandchild. “I think [Emily] would just look at that little baby and say, ‘What can I do with this one? I can really mold this one to be the way I want!’” Bishop says with a delicious smile.

“That could be dangerous,” Palladino deadpans upon hearing of Emily’s plans.

As for becoming a grandmother, Graham’s on board. “On Parenthood [where I played Sarah Braverman], somebody called me ‘Grandma’ at the end, and I was like, ‘Who’s that?’” she says. “It’s all right. What are you going to be? Not the grandma? Every age is just as good as the others.”

For Sherman-Palladino, the good vibes for the tribute panel began on the pre-panel red carpet. “I think it’s very nice that Alex Borstein [an Emmy-winner for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel] showed up,” Palladino-Sherman said. “I didn’t know she was going to. If nothing else, [tonight] is a chance for me to see my beloved friends.”

“When I realized that tonight was going to happen, my first reaction was, ‘It’s about time!’” Bishop said about Palladino-Sherman being honored. “This woman has been creating such good work for so long. While she’s been recognized, she hasn’t been honored and that’s what’s happening now.”

After she was told that actors from Étoile, Sherman-Palladino’s newest series, set to premiere on Hulu on April 24, were also singing her praises on the red carpet, the scribe, quipped, “We slipped them $100 before they got on the carpet. I don’t mind paying for love.”