Worth Watching: 'Triple Frontier' on Netflix, a 'Survivor' Switch, the Return of 'Empire'

A selective critical checklist of notable Wednesday TV:

Triple Frontier (streaming on Netflix): It's not quite a Dirty Half-Dozen, as Ben Affleck leads a starry cast in an action movie from director J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All is Lost) about a group of former Special Forces ops (including Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Pedro Pascal and Garrett Hedlund) who reunite to pull off a very secret, and illicit, mission. This time they're out for themselves, targeting a South American drug lord (Reynaldo Gallegos) and his fortune, which they plan to steal — if their getaway over the Andes Mountains goes off without a hitch. (The movie's title refers to the area where the borders of Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay meet.)

Survivor (8/7c, CBS): Well, that didn’t take long. With the "Manu" tribe already down three contestants to none for the dominant "Kama," it's already time for a tribal shakeup. Off go the buffs, as the two remaining tribes become three. And over on Edge of Extinction island, things get tense when the newly ousted Chris finds himself facing two tribe members he helped blindside. How awkward.

The Top 3 Game-Changing Moments in 'Survivor' History The game has never been the same since these twists were introduced.

Empire (8/7c, Fox): Returning from a three-month hiatus, the intrigues within this hip-hop dynasty have been upstaged by the offstage scandal surrounding Jussie Smollett, recently indicted by a grand jury on 16 felony charges related to the alleged attack on the actor in late January. While fans wait to see how the real-life drama plays out, the fictional Lyons continue their efforts to regain control of Empire — if they can prove Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Becky (Gabourey Sidibe) are innocent of their own scandal involving data-mining.

Inside Wednesday TV: The visually thrilling Free Solo, winner of this year's Oscar for documentary feature, begins streaming on Hulu… Cable's UPtv launches a syndication run of former TNT fan favorite The Librarians (8/7c and 9/8c) with special extended episodes… One of four final acts from around the globe will be named a winner in the two-hour season finale of CBS's The World's Best (9/8c)… ABC's Whiskey Cavalier (10/9c) jets to Rome on a new anti-terror mission, which could be jeopardized if Will (Scott Foley) and Frankie (Lauren Cohan) can't get over their personality beefs.