Jussie Smollett Fallout Continues: Chicago PD Chief Speaks Out on GMA, Terrence Howard Reacts

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is speaking out against Empire star Jussie Smollett, revealing there’s “a lot more evidence” that suggests the actor staged his reported hate crime.

Following Smollett’s arrest on Thursday, February 21, Johnson sat down for an interview Monday on Good Morning America. He opened up to Robin Roberts and explained how the CPD is still completing their investigation.

"There’s a lot more evidence that hasn’t been presented yet, and does not support the version he gave,” Johnson said.

“There’s still a lot of physical evidence, video evidence and testimony that just simply does not support his version of what happened."

This comes just a couple of weeks after Roberts interviewed Smollett about the alleged attack.

However, just a few days later, Smollett was charged with federal disorderly conduct for falsifying a police report. He was also accused of paying brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo $3,500 to attack him.

"It's important for people to recognize that it's not the Chicago Police Department saying he did something, it's the evidence, the facts and the witnesses that are saying this,” Johnson continued.

Smollett was also written out of the final two episodes of the season on Empire, despite showing up to set on Thursday, February 21.

According to TMZ, Smollett’s co-star Terrence Howard was very upset throughout the whole day. A source said Howard “grilled” Smollett about his story and was not present when he apologized to the cast and crew.

However, despite Howard’s alleged frustrations, he did post a video of support for Smollett on Saturday, February 23. "All your lil homies got you. We love the hell outta you," he captioned the video of Smollett holding Howard’s son.

Howard also defended Smollett in the comments section after a fan criticized his support, writing, "Sorry you feel that way but that's the only Jussie I know. The Jussie I know could never even conceive of something so unconscious and ugly.

“His innocence or judgment is not for any of us to decide. Stay in your lane and my lane is empathy and love and compassion for someone I've called my son for five years. It's God's job to judge and it's ours to love and hope, especially for those that we claim to have loved."