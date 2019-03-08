'Ride With Norman Reedus': Norman Races 'Boondock Saints' Co-Star Sean Patrick Flanery (VIDEO)

AMC's Ride With Norman Reedus is no stranger to reunions as the titular host/actor often reunites with his Walking Dead co-stars past and present, but this week's episode will feature an extra special meet-up.

On March 10, Reedus will reunite with his Boondock Saints co-star Sean Patrick Flanery for some fun on the road in "Lone Star State with Sean Patrick Flanery." First released in 1999, The Boondock Saints celebrates 20 years in 2019, and in honor of the anniversary, these former on-screen brothers are getting together.

TV Insider has your exclusive first look with a brand new clip which sees the pals engage in a little friendly competition. Watch as they take on the race track together, and it's all laughs before the challenge really begins and only one can be crowned the winner.

Apart from some awesome racing, Reedus and Flanery will ride through the heart of Texas. And along their journey, they'll catch up with tattoo artist Oliver Peck in Dallas. It's as if no time has passed since their Boondock days!

Gear up and hitch a ride with the twosome for a unique adventure. Get your sneak peek of things to come in the clip below and tune in when "Lone Star State with Sean Patrick Flanery" airs Sunday.

Ride with Norman Reedus, Sundays, Midnight/11c, AMC