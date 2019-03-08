'American Gods' Cast on How Season 2 Goes 'Back to the Basics' of Neil Gaiman's Novel (VIDEO)

The Gods are back for a second season on Starz's fantasy drama, American Gods. And while there's still a war brewing, it was a lot of laughter when the cast members gathered to clue us in on the series based on the iconic Neil Gaiman novel.

As the second season kicks off this Sunday, the Old Gods and the New Gods are still at odds and Mr. Wednesday (aka Odin, played by Ian McShane) is trying to get his group of old, forgotten Gods to rise to the occasion. The first stop is The House on the Rock in Wisconsin, and Wednesday is accompanied by bodyguard Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), leprechaun Mad Sweeney (Pablo Schreiber) and Shadow's dead wife, Laura (Emily Browning).

Also in the season premiere, Queen Bilquis (Yetide Badaki) — who had been on her own story track during the first season — is right there with the gang this season, as is Mr. Nancy (Orlando Jones), the Jinn (Mousa Kraish) and Salim (Omid Abtahi).

In interviews with the cast members, McShane and Jones spoke of how the season will show more action while also focusing more on Gaiman's book. The extremely entertaining Whittle and Schreiber talked of how both Shadow and Mad Sweeney see some lustful action this season. Finally, Browning and Badaki discussed what it was like for the bulk of the cast to finally be in scenes together — at least in the season premiere.

Here is a season 1 recap to prep you for the second season:

American Gods, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 10, 10/9c, Starz