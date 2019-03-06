'Timeless' Star Abigail Spencer Heads Back to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Look out, Grey’s Anatomy fans... Abigail Spencer is returning to the ABC medical drama!

The Timeless star just shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Tuesday, March 6 that she'll be back as Owen Hunt’s (Kevin McKidd) younger sister, Megan Hunt, for an upcoming episode.

“Red hair. Super care. Megan Hunt is baaaaack!” she captioned a shot of herself in scrubs.

For 10 years, Owen believed his sister had been killed while serving as a trauma surgeon in the Army. However, in Season 13, Megan was found alive and was brought to Seattle to reunite with her brother.

She's now supposed to be off raising her son, Farouk, with fiancé Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson), so it’ll be interesting to see what brings her back to Seattle.

Fans of course are anticipating Spencer’s return and many shred their excitement in the comments on her Instagram post.

“Yaaas!!! I am super excited about this!! Love seeing you on tv!” one fan wrote.

“Will be nice to see Megan again. Maybe knock some sense into her brother Owen,” another person added.

“Wait does that mean Nathan [is] going to be back to the show also?” somebody else asked. Ooh, could be interesting for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo)!



