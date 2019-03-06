'The Sinner' Returning For a Matt Bomer-Starring Third Season

The Sinner is officially coming back for Season 3, and they've found their star in none other than Matt Bomer!

The White Collar actor is joining the show alongside Bill Pullman, who was also in the first two seasons of the USA Network series.

Pullman will return as Detective Harry Ambrose and the third season focus on him investigating a car crash.

According to Deadline, "The Sinner‘s third installment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.”

Bomer will play a man named Jamie, a resident of Dorchester who needs support from Ambrose following the crash.

Meanwhile, Jessica Biel, an executive producer on the first two seasons, will continue to produce the third season with Universal Content Productions. Biel also starred in the first season, while Carrie Coon was the lead in Season 2.

Bomer has starred on a number of series such as Glee, American Horror Story, Will & Grace, and, most recently, DC Universe's Doom Patrol. He's also appeared in films like Magic Mike and The Magnificent Seven.



The Sinner has been nominated for several awards, including Golden Globes, Emmys, and SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards.