‘The Sinner’ To End After Four Seasons

It’s time to say goodbye to The Sinner.

The USA Network series will conclude at the end of its current fourth season, and per a press release, the series will give a “satisfying close” to now-retired Det. Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) following tragedy.

“It’s been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on ‘The Sinner’ these past four seasons,” creator, showrunner, and executive producer Derek Simonds said. “UCP and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I’m so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose’s dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season.”

Simonds added, “A huge thank you to my partner-in-crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and crew who gave their all to help realize this show. It’s been an incredible journey.”

The final three episodes will air November 17 and November 24, with the series finale on Wednesday, December 1.

The Season 4 cast also includes Frances Fisher, Alice Kremelberg, Neal Huff, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong with Jessica Hecht and Michael Mosley.

The Sinner premiered in 2017, landing star Jessica Biel an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. The series was also nominated for two Golden Globe Awards nominations and two Critics’ Choice Award nominations. Pullman garnered a SAG nomination for Season 2, and co-star Carrie Coon landed a Critics’ Choice Award nomination the same year.

Biel and Michelle Purple still serve as executive producers through their production company, Iron Ocean, alongside Charlie Gogolak, Adam Bernstein and Nina Braddock.

The Sinner, Series Finale, Wednesday, December 1, 10 p.m., USA Network