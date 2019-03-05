What Will Happen to Hannah G. Going Into the 'Bachelor' Finale?

Where in the world is Hannah G.?! The Bachelor contestant was an early frontrunner — she even snagged the First Impression Rose — but her love story with Colton Underwood has been pretty quiet in recent weeks.

And, to make matters even worse, it looks like she won’t be getting her Fantasy Suite date, judging by what went down on the March 4 episode.

View this post on Instagram issa date, like without other ppl woahhhh WUT A post shared by Hannah Godwin (@hannahg11) on Feb 11, 2019 at 9:58pm PST

Hannah was supposed to be the third woman to get a Fantasy Suite date with Colton — Tayshia was first, Cassie went second — but things went awry following his date with Cassie.

Not only did Cassie break Colton’s heart and leave the competition, but the 27-year-old jumped a fence and ran away from show production following her departure.

Hannah, of course, has no idea any of this has gone down, so she’ll be in for a real surprise when she finds out.

Fans on Twitter felt bad for Hannah and a number of people tweeted out their support for the 23-year-old.

Hannah G waiting for the option to forgo her individual room and spend the night in the fantasy suite. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/pmeMHxm7uj — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) March 5, 2019

Hannah G waiting in Portugal for Colton to pick her up for the fantasy suite date #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/1cW9HyZX8V — Dan Schulte (@showltee) March 5, 2019

And this whole time Hannah G is somewhere like, "I wonder what I should wear during our date tomorrow" #TheBachelor — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) March 5, 2019

Hannah G trying to figure out if she’s getting a date in Portugal #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/huqow2wRI7 — Avi Soep (@AviSoep) March 5, 2019

Though usually Colton would have to turn around and go on an overnight date with Hannah, it honestly doesn't look like it’s going to happen. After all, he just spent the entire episode telling Cassie how she was "the one" and he didn't care as much about the other two women.

Plus, the promo for next week’s episode makes it seem as if Colton is focused on winning Cassie back.

It’s hard to tell exactly what's going on, but we see Hannah packing up her suitcase and Colton crying while hugging Tayshia.

While we’re only speculating, it’s very possible Colton decides to end things with Hannah and Tayshia in order to pursue a relationship with Cassie. Time will tell!



The Bachelor, Women Tell All, Tuesday, March 5, 8/7c, ABC