Caelynn Miller-Keyes 'Would Be Hesitant' to Be the Next 'Bachelorette' Star

Caelynn Miller-Keyes was eliminated from The Bachelor this week, but of course, people are already asking her if she wants to be the next Bachelorette star.

While that may sound like the best gig ever, it doesn’t seem that Miller-Keyes is all that interested in taking the lead role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmillerkeyes) on Jan 29, 2019 at 9:41am PST

In fact, the 23-year-old told Us Weekly that because the process of filming The Bachelor was so difficult, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do it again.

“I think I would be hesitant, just because this process sucked for me. I mean, it was absolute hell for me,” she said on Friday, February 22 following the Women Tell All taping.

She also defended herself following accusations she was talking about becoming the Bachelorette during filming.

“I was like, ‘What, me? These people are saying that I want to be Bachelorette?’ Because that was the furthest thing from my mind because I was in love with Colton,” she explained.

“But also because, I mean, there were several days where I would go to producers and be like, ‘I’m leaving, I can’t deal with this.’ Because it was hard, it was emotional. It was so incredibly hard for me.”

Miller-Keyes also explained why it was extremely painful for fellow contestant Tayshia Adams to question her intentions.

“It sucks that my character comes into question. It’s not fun, but I think what hurt the worst was Tayshia and I were friends from night one and she was helping me get ready for my one-on-one,” she shared.

“We were great friends and I was completely shocked. … There’s other girls that I could expect that from, but not Tayshia.”



The next Bachelorette 2019 star will be announced next month.

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC