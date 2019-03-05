Colton Underwood Reveals Why He Didn't Quit 'The Bachelor' After Latest Breakup

Colton Underwood was left absolutely devastated following Cassie Randolph’s departure from The Bachelor on the Monday, March 4.

Not only did Underwood want to continue on this journey with Randolph, he professed his love for her during the episode.

“I can definitely see us working forever. I feel like my whole life has been leading to tonight because I love Cassie,” he said during the episode.

“I want to be with Cassie. My heart is complete when I think of Cassie.”

Unfortunately for him, however, Randolph wasn’t ready to drop the L-word and decided to leave the competition.

The breakup of course lead to one of the best Bachelor moments of all time — Underwood’s infamous fence jump — but it also forced the 27-year-old to move forward following heartbreak.

“You see that, obviously, the story goes on and the show goes on and I think that I had a realization, ‘Life is not fair’ to myself,” he told Us Weekly.

“And I had a very important conversation with Chris [Harrison] about that [is,] … ‘Where do we go from here?’”

Underwood was also able to discuss his options with his family and with his father, who were able to bring him some clarity.

“And then having a conversation with my family and my dad really helped put things into perspective,” he explained.

“It was like, ‘You owe this to yourself and you owe this to these women to really explore and see where to go from here.’”

