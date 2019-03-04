Colton Underwood Discusses the Next Bachelorette: 'It's Hard to Just Pick One'

Colton Underwood doesn’t get to pick the next Bachelorette star, but he does have his opinions! In fact, the current Bachelor revealed there are a lot of wonderful women for the producers to choose from.

“In regards to the decision of picking the next Bachelorette, I wish the Bachelor and the Bachelorette had a say in that, they don’t, so I don’t know, “ he recently told Us Weekly.

“I think there’s multiple women from my season that would make great Bachelorettes, whether it’s Caelynn [Miller-Keyes] or any… I don’t know, there’s a few women. So yeah, I just want to see all of them happy, so it’s hard to just pick one.”

Underwood mentioned the possibility of Miller-Keyes becoming the next leading lady, but the 23-year-old may not even be interested in the gig.

In fact, Miller-Keyes recently explained why filming The Bachelor was so emotionally difficult for her.

“I think I would be hesitant, just because this process sucked for me. I mean, it was absolute hell for me,” she said.

“I mean, there were several days where I would go to producers and be like, ‘I’m leaving, I can’t deal with this.’ Because it was hard, it was emotional. It was so incredibly hard for me.”

On the other hand, former contestant Hannah Brown is interested in taking on the leading role.

"I would love to have the opportunity to continue on shedding that layer of just trying to be whatever I think people want me to be and just being myself," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"I think I really believe in this process and I do think you can fall in love here and be in love and find your person. So, if it could be me, that would be great. I'm really sincere about it."

She continued, "I think it'd be damn entertaining. I can guarantee that."

