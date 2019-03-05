'Game of Thrones' Is Ready for War in the Official Season 8 Trailer (VIDEO)

The end is nigh as the official trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones has arrived.

And while winter has come to Westeros, so has war in the two-minute clip which hints at what's next for the show's big cast of characters in Season 8.

The clip kicks off with Arya saying, "I know death. He's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one."

What awaits Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), and more? Take a peek at their next chapter in the final season trailer below.

Unlike past seasons, Game of Thrones's final run will span a mere six episodes, which is one less than the previous seventh season. But fans shouldn't fret as this won't be the true end of George R. R. Martin's world — HBO has already begun casting its first spinoff of the series.

Tune in April 14 to find out who survives the battle ahead.

Game of Thrones, Season 8 Premiere, Sunday, April 14, HBO