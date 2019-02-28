'Gotham' Sneak Peek: Is Babs Ready to Go Legit? (VIDEO)
Well, this would be one mother of a twist.
In the February 28 episode of the patently madcap Gotham, a whole bunch of crazy goes down. A face-stealing villain targets Bullock (Donal Logue) and former partner Dix (Dan Hedaya). A ventriloquist puppet pits Oswald (Robin Lord Taylor) and Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) against one another. And something is basically eating people in the sewers beneath the city.
But the biggest shock in this hour—fittingly titled "Nothing's Shocking"—may be this exchange between Barbara (Erin Richards) and Jim (Ben McKenzie). Armed with info about a double-murder at Sirens that has been linked to Bullock's past, Babs shows up at the GCPD to give Jim the intel that could help him nab the killer.
Before leaving, the woman carrying Jim's unborn baby (who is most likely gonna grow up to become Batgirl) reveals a surprising side of herself... one that may inform her actions going forward as we approach the show's finale. Check out the exclusive clip below.
So, can Babs be redeemed? Should Lee (Morena Baccarin) be worried?
