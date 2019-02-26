'Corporate' Sneak Peek: Matt & Jake Get Comfortable in the Office (VIDEO)

What happens when you have to work a weekend and no one else is around? Fans of Comedy Central's Corporate are about to find out.

The half-hour series returns Tuesday, February 26, with an all-new episode titled "Labor Day." Of course, those in the working world know that not all holidays are work-less. In the episode, Matt (Matt Ingebretson) and Jake (Jake Weisman) are left to sweat it out in the empty office while everyone else is enjoying their Labor Day.

But there's one problem about the weekends in an office — no air conditioner. So what's a couple of men to do in a situation like this? Get comfortable, of course.

Below, we have an exclusive clip from the episode, which will follow these colleagues throughout their adventure in the "empty" office. What will happen when comfort takes precedence over professionalism?

Catch a hilarious glimpse below as the men go back-and-forth over an impending presentation and complain about the uncomfortable working temperatures.

Corporate, Tuesdays, 10:30/9:30c, Comedy Central