'Black Panther,' 'Roma,' 'RBG' & More: Stream These Oscar Nominees Now

And the winner is… you! Before the envelopes are opened at the Academy Awards on February 24, you can stream many of this year’s nominees. Here’s where to catch them.

Netflix

Roma

Nominated for: 10 awards, including best picture, director, actress and original screenplay

Stream it on: Netflix

Writer-director Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity) drew upon his own childhood experiences growing up in Mexico City in the 1970s to create this drama about a family in crisis. Nominee Yalitza Aparicio gives a tour-de-force performance as a live-in maid and caretaker for four young children.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Nominated for: Adapted screen­play, original song and costume design

Stream it on: Netflix

Joel and Ethan Coen, the creative team behind masterpieces like Fargo and No Country for Old Men, return with a witty, violent Western. The anthology’s eclectic cast includes Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Zoe Kazan and Tom Waits.

Avengers: Infinity War

Nominated for: Visual effects

Stream it on: Netflix

The mighty Marvel heroes are assembled — and brutally disassembled — in this galaxy-spanning spectacle. Even dozens of superheroes—including Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — aren’t enough to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin). Bad news for the rest of the universe.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Nominated for: Visual effects

Stream it on: Netflix

Alden Ehrenreich takes up the role of the swashbuckling space pilot who, in this origin story from a long time ago and a galaxy far, far away, meets Wookiee pal Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and human buddy Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) while on a dangerous mission.

Black Panther

Nominated for: Seven awards, including best picture, original song and costume design

Stream it on: Netflix

Wakanda forever! T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) inherits the strength of the mystical Black Panther to become the king and protector of his African homeland, but even better, he gets kickass backup from genius sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) and warriors Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).

Incredibles 2

Nominated for: Animated feature

Stream it on: Netflix

Remember: No capes! That’s rule No. 1 for this tight-knit superhero family, who once again must save the day. Holly Hunter and Craig T. Nelson are among the superstar vocal talents on display.

HBO Now

Isle of Dogs

Nominated for: Animated feature and original score

Stream it on: HBO Now

Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel) helms this adventure about five dogs—voiced by Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum and Bob Balaban — tracking down a lost pet.

Ready Player One

Nominated for: Visual effects

Stream it on: HBO Now

Steven Spielberg directs this sci-fi tale starring Tye Sheridan as a poor orphan trying to solve a virtual-reality mystery in 2045. If he succeeds, he’ll become the richest guy on Earth. Game on!

Hulu

Minding the Gap

Nominated for: Documentary feature

Stream it on: Hulu

Filmmaker Bing Liu spent more than a dozen years documenting the passion for skateboarding that he shares with his friends Zack Mulligan and Keire Johnson. But the real heart of this gripping film is how the three have adapted to life in the once-thriving Rockford, Illinois, which faces economic woes.

RBG

Nominated for: Documentary feature, Original song

Stream it on: Hulu

Notoriously popular Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is profiled in this revealing documentary that shows how the 85-year-old became the icon she is today.

Amazon Prime Video

First Reformed

Nominated for: Original screenplay

Stream it on: Prime Video and Kanopy (use your library card to get free access at kanopy.com)

Screenwriter-director Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver) delivers a haunting mix of political thriller, interpersonal drama and religious inquiry. Ethan Hawke is a reverend in Upstate New York whose life is changed when a parishioner (Amanda Seyfried) asks for his help.