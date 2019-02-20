Who's Performing at the Oscars 2019? A Full Rundown

While the Academy Awards are technically about the best in film of the year, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of great musical performances, as well.

On board for this year's 2019 ceremony are a former Oscar winner, a bona fide pop superstar, and Broadway vet, among others. And there's no telling what will happen when this year's Best Song nominations are played live. The Academy has released its initial lineup of performers set to take center stage at the Dolby Theater.

Below we break down the amazing talents and the truly fantastic tunes they'll be singing February 24.

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga "Shallow" (A Star Is Born)

Viewers are about to see Bradley Cooper in a way they haven't before — as a live performer. The actor, director and writer will join co-star Lady Gaga — a seasoned superstar — for their first live telecast rendition of "Shallow." For anyone who saw their film A Star Is Born, it's the first song that the pair perform together in the film. Gaga, along with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, are all nominated for their musical and lyrical work on the Best Song contender.

Jennifer Hudson "I'll Fight" (RBG)

Dreamgirls Oscar-winning actress, acclaimed singer and occasional Voice coach Jennifer Hudson will perform "I'll Fight" from the night's nominated documentary, RBG. No stranger to the Academy, Hudson's presence will surely be a welcomed one at the event. Diane Warren is nominated for music and lyrics on "I'll Fight," while Hudson is the performer of the piece.

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

This kitschy tune will be performed by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, who are nominated for the song's music and lyrics. The Coen brothers' film includes the song in its first chapter, as seen in the clip above, and actors Willie Watson and Tim Blake Nelson sing the tune. If you'd like a preview of what you may hear on Oscars night, you can listen to Gillian Welch and David Rawling's rendition here.

Bette Midler "The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns)

Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt may not be performing the nominated song, "The Place Where Lost Things Go," at the event, but Bette Midler is stepping up to the plate for what's sure to be one heck of a number. The quieter tune from the Disney hit should be a cinch for the Broadway vet who has covered other Disney songs such as the Dumbo classic, "Baby Mine," for Beaches in the '80s. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman are nominated for "The Place Where Lost Things Go."

Queen & Adam Lambert (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Queen isn't nominated for any songs on Oscar night, but the film Bohemian Rhapsody, about the band's rise to fame with lead singer Freddie Mercury, has gotten some major love in other categories. On February 18 it was announced that the British rock group would perform at the ceremony along with American Idol alum Adam Lambert taking the lead vocals. Lambert has toured with the band in recent years. No word on which song they'll be performing but there's a strong chance that it's probably a medley of some sort. Tune in to find out for sure!

The 2019 Academy Awards, Sunday, February 24, 8/7c, ABC