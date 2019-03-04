Josh Groban Talks Returning to the Stage for His 'Bridges' PBS Concert Special

Josh Groban is back at his day job. After a break shooting last fall’s The Good Cop (“They can giveth and they can taketh away on Netflix,” he says of the crime drama’s cancellation after one season), Groban returns to the stage, and it’s a big one: Madison Square Garden.

For his fourth visit to the legendary New York City venue, he performs music from his latest album, Bridges. Here’s more.

What do you remember about the first time you played MSG?

Josh Groban: My parents flew out [from Los Angeles], and I was so intimidated by the city. New York crowds are tough, but when they show you that love and acceptance, it feels amazing.

Any nerves before you step out on stage?

Absolutely! The nerves tell me that it’s important and put me in a zone that really is good. Like a basketball player at the free-throw line, it’s that give-me-the-ball mentality.

Do you play around with any of your earlier music to make it feel fresher to you?

I connect more to my older songs now because I’ve experienced all those things. When you’re singing a song called “Broken Vow” at 19, you’re going, “Well, I can imagine that must suck, but I’m taking a girl for a milkshake.” You understand later in life.

Idina Menzel and Jennifer Nettles both join you for this concert. Did you just text them “Wanna come sing with me?”

Exactly! [Laughs] Jennifer and I are neighbors, so it’s fun to have made such a great musical friend that way.

What would we find in your dressing room before the show?

My dog [a wheaten terrier]! Sweeney’s been on five tours with me, and having his little energy around me is very therapeutic.

Josh Groban Bridges: In Concert From Madison Square Garden, Monday, March 4, 8/7c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)