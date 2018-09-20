'The Good Cop' EP Says Tony Danza-Starring Series Has 'Old School' Vibe

In a world of high-concept, lightning-pace television, Netflix’s new crime drama The Good Cop breaks tradition by being ”very old school,” says executive producer Andy Breckman.

The family-friendly series stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban as an Odd Couple – like father and son: Danza’s ex-cop Tony Caruso Sr. breaks rules, while Groban’s detective Tony Jr., aka TJ, happily obeys them.

Yes, the two solve crimes in New York City, but this is no classic procedural. “I don’t care who did it,” Breckman says. “The questions we ask are, ‘How did he do it? Why did he do it?’”

The Good Cop, Series Premiere, Friday, Sept. 21, Netflix