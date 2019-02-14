All You Need Is Love — And Boomerang's Valentine's Day Streaming Playlist

Cartoon Network's Boomerang streaming service wants to be your Valentine this year and we are checking yes!

The service is jam-packed with love-related cartoon content for the month of February that will set your heart aflutter. This month welcomes four premiere episodes to the service, including the world premiere of the Care Bears series reboot.

Here's what we know about each:

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic episode "Festival of Hearts" is re-setting the stage for our favorite set of cartoon bears on TV right now (We miss you, Yogi and Boo-Boo!). While the Care Bears prepare for the Festival of Hearts with their good pals the Whiffles, two gnomes steal Love-a-Lot's crystal heart (with gift-making capabilities!). Obviously, they'll have to get it back in time for the festival, but there are also some sweet lessons along the way.

Tom and Jerry is always double the fun, so of course, we also get double the premieres. "Stolen Heart" follows the duo as super sleuths tracking the disappearance of a cake with an enormous engagement ring baked inside. And in "Frown and Country," Jerry goes on a blind date! Will it be a match made in Heaven? Or will it be a cheesy disaster for the mouse?

And finally, New Looney Tunes debuts "Tad the Bachelor/Affaire du Jour" in which Tad Tucker is on a mission to find love via a dating show. Bugs is seeking revenge on Tad though for a crime committed against his rabbitkind, and it won't end well for this eligible bachelor. Plus, stick around for a thrilling Pepe Le Pew adventure!

You can also spend the day with some classic cartoon couples like Fred and Wilma Flintsone while checking out 16 classic episodes of Popeye, The Smurfs, The Jetsons, Pepe Le Pew, Bunnicula, Be Cool Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and more!

Available to stream through the month of February on Boomerang. Boomerang is available on iOS, Apple TV, Roku, Android, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire Tablet and Prime Video Channels.