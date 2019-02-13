'American Idol' Season 2 Auditions Begin in This City for the First Time (VIDEO)

When ABC rebooted American Idol last year, the series visited a staggering 24 cities in the hopes of finding its next vocal champion.

After getting renewed for a second season, the singing competition series hit the road again, visiting multiple cities across the nation, all to find its next Idol. Viewers at home will be able to tag along on the journey when the show premieres on Sunday, March 3.

For the first time ever, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, accompanied by longtime host Ryan Seacrest, visit Idaho to audition a new batch of hopefuls with their eye on the prize — a golden ticket to Hollywood.

"The cross-country audition tour will move forward with an all-new episode on Wednesday, March 6 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), rounding out a talent-filled premiere week. New episodes will continue on Sunday, starting March 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), and adds Mondays for five consecutive weeks, starting March 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT)," the network announced.

New to the season is Bobby Bones, who will be the contestants' in-house mentor.

Check out the new teaser below:

American Idol, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 3, 8/7c, ABC