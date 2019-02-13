Will You Watch 'America's Got Talent' Without Heidi Klum & Mel B? (POLL)

America's Got Talent is gearing up for a new era as it prepares to say goodbye to fan favorites Mel B., Heidi Klum, and Tyra Banks.

NBC revealed that Season 14 will welcome new judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough along with Terry Crews joining as host. Union and Hough will appear alongside current judges and executive producers Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

The exits of Heidi Klum and Mel B. are definitely surprising for fans of the competition series since both stars have served as judges since 2013, appearing in over 100 episodes of the show. Meanwhile, Banks began her hosting run in 2017, appearing in more than 40 episodes.

"One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America's Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself," Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment said about the change-up.

"The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike," she continued to say.

Added Ahr, "As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm."

As fans know, Crews has been serving as host during the show's special America's Got Talent: The Champions season, which saw the return of many favorite competitors from past seasons. But even with the addition of all these talented individuals, is it enough to keep fans tuned in?

We're asking viewers to let us know where they stand when it comes to switch-up — will they be tuning in without Heidi Klum, Mel B. and Tyra Banks or is it just not the same without them? Let us know in the poll below.

America's Got Talent, Season 14, Coming Soon, NBC