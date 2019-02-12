Who Should Win 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'? (POLL)

Last night, the 12 finalists of America's Got Talent: The Champions performed their hearts out in their attempt to be crowned the ultimate champion.

Five acts received the Golden Buzzer — Susan Boyle, Angelica Hale, Kechi Okwuchi, Deadly Games and Kseniya Simonova. Another five won the superfan vote — Brian Justin Crum, Paul Potts, Cristina Ramos, Preacher Lawson and Shin Lim.

And two were wild card additions — Darci Lynne Farmer and Jon Dorenbos — after getting cut originally.

Next Monday, the grand finale winner will be revealed. Rewatch last night's performances below:

Shin Lim — Magician

Preacher Lawson — Comedian

Paul Potts — Opera Singer

Kseniya Simonova — Sand Artist

Angelica Hale — Singer

Jon Dorenbos — Magician

Brian Justin Crum — Singer

Darci Lynne - Ventriloquist

Kechi — Singer

Deadly Games — Knife Thrower Act

Cristina Ramos — Singer

Susan Boyle — Singer

Who do you think should win the competition? Take our poll below:

AGT: The Champions, Finale, Monday, Feb. 18, 8/7c, NBC