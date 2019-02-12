Who Should Win 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'? (POLL)
Last night, the 12 finalists of America's Got Talent: The Champions performed their hearts out in their attempt to be crowned the ultimate champion.
Five acts received the Golden Buzzer — Susan Boyle, Angelica Hale, Kechi Okwuchi, Deadly Games and Kseniya Simonova. Another five won the superfan vote — Brian Justin Crum, Paul Potts, Cristina Ramos, Preacher Lawson and Shin Lim.
TCA 2019: Portraits of 'Whiskey Cavalier,' 'PLL: The Perfectionists' & More ABC/Freeform Stars (PHOTOS)
Plus, the 'The Bachelor's Colton Underwood and the 'Schooled' cast.
And two were wild card additions — Darci Lynne Farmer and Jon Dorenbos — after getting cut originally.
Next Monday, the grand finale winner will be revealed. Rewatch last night's performances below:
Shin Lim — Magician
Preacher Lawson — Comedian
Paul Potts — Opera Singer
Kseniya Simonova — Sand Artist
Angelica Hale — Singer
Jon Dorenbos — Magician
Brian Justin Crum — Singer
Darci Lynne - Ventriloquist
Kechi — Singer
Deadly Games — Knife Thrower Act
Cristina Ramos — Singer
Susan Boyle — Singer
Who do you think should win the competition? Take our poll below:
AGT: The Champions, Finale, Monday, Feb. 18, 8/7c, NBCAlertMe