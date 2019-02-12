Amy Schumer Returns to Netflix for Comedy Special 'Amy Schumer Growing'

The laughs continue for Amy Schumer and Netflix as it's been announced that the comedienne's latest stand-up special, Amy Schumer Growing, will debut on the streaming service in March.

Amy Schumer Growing is her second special with the streaming giant, the first was Amy Schumer: The Leather Special which debuted on Netflix March 6, 2017. The newest stand-up is currently set to launch globally Tuesday, March 19, just over two years later.

First breaking onto the scene with her Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer, the comic has built a strong film career in recent years with movies such as Trainwreck, I Feel Pretty, and Snatched. Schumer's return to stand-up is a return to her roots as fans remember her early days on Last Comic Standing.

Amy Schumer Growing sees Schumer providing her honest and hilarious takes on "marriage, pregnancy, and personal growth." Filmed in front of a live audience, Schumer discusses everything from settling into her marriage to the accompanying bliss to the "joys of womanhood" and of course, sex.

Schumer's new segment joins Netflix's growing list of specials in which big names have lent their comedy talents. Among some of the streamer's recent stand-ups are Ellen DeGeneres's Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable, and Ray Romano's Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner.

With so many changes taking place in her life, Amy Schumer Growing is bound to be explore previously unknown territory in the the multi-talented star's act, so you won't want to miss it!

Amy Schumer Growing, Premieres Tuesday, March 19, Netflix