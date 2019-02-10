EPIX at TCAs: Launch of Streaming Service EPIX NOW, 'Slow Burn' Podcast to Series

Looking for a new app to watch television series, specials and films? EPIX has you covered.

On Sunday, during it's session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, the premium network announced the launch of EPIX NOW, a streaming service that features its full library of critically acclaimed series and blockbuster movies. The app is available now in the App store for Iphone, iPad and Apple TV as well as Google Play for Android phones and tablets. It will soon be available for Roku devices and Amazon Fire TV.

The service, which costs $5.99/month, will give viewers access to current series titles like Berlin Station, Deep State and Get Shorty as well as upcoming series like Pennyworth, which tells the origin story of Batman's butler, Alfred as well as Godfather of Harlem (starring Forest Whitaker), Perpetual Grace, LTD (starring Ben Kingsley, Jimmi Simpson and Jacki Weaver) and the docu-series, PUNK.

Also announced was the green light for Slow Burn, a six episode docu-series based on the hit podcast of the same name. Host Leon Neyfakh does his usual deep dives into everything from Nixon and Watergate to Bill Clinton's impeachment. Season one will mirror the podcast, looking back at the Watergate crisis and examining how it relates to the present.

“With Slow Burn, Leon Neyfakh took a profound and compelling journey through some of the most unforgettable times in political history,” said Michael Wright, President, EPIX. “As huge fans of the podcast, we’re thrilled to work with our partners at Slate, Left/Right and, of course, Leon, to further explore what he so brilliantly brought to the fore.”