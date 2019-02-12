BET's 'Boomerang' Series Is Driven and Captivating

What does it take to connect in a world of non-connectivity? That is the central question around which Boomerang revolves.

Executive produced by Halle Berry and Lena Waithe, Boomerang is a spinoff from the 1992 film. The new, romantic-comedy series follows a group of childhood friends as adult millennials, especially Jacqueline Boyer's son, the charming Bryson (Tequan Richmond), and Marcus and Angela Graham's daughter, the posh Simone (Tetona Jackson), as they try to step out of their parents’ shadows.

As aggressive New Age marketers, Bryson and Simone look for ways to create their own paths to success while trying to renovate the Graham Agency, once an industry-defining company, now in need of fresh faces and a new direction.

With rounded, low to the ground material, Boomerang is concerned with romance, friendship, gender politics, love and sex. Living in Atlanta, these young black people, in their professional lives, are finding their way in the world, supporting each other, sharing experiences and trying to fall in love.

Boomerang, Tuesday, February 12, 10/9c, BET