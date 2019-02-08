Chad Michael Murray Joins 'Riverdale' as the Leader of the Cult-Like Farm

One Tree Hill is gonna look like Mr. Roger's Neighborhood.

It's just been confirmed that OTH's Chad Michael Murray has signed on to mess things up in Riverdale as Alice's much-mentioned (and definitely devious) spiritual leader, Edgar Neverever. Can we get an amen?

Per The CW's release, Edgar is "the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm" who "arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town." And since Mr. Evernever is "a charming, handsome guru," he is clearly the devil in disguise, right?

There's no official word on when Murray's recurring gig begins. But fingers crossed that at least one of his appearances references the fact that Betty and Veronica are totally Peyton and Brooke.

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW