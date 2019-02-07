'Tin Star' Spirals Into Chaos in Season 2 Trailer for the Amazon Series (VIDEO)

It's been more than a year since its premiere on Amazon Prime Video, and now, Tin Star is returning for Season 2!

Premiering Friday, March 8, the second season picks up where the first left off as Jim Worth (Tim Roth) must try and repair the damage that was done to his family. Jim will try to mend the relationships with his wife Angela (Genevieve O'Reilly) and daughter Anna (Abigail Lawrie) in this tale of "forgiveness," compared to last season's "vengeance."

To make up for his actions, Jim will have to save another family from destruction. Meanwhile, Christina Hendricks' Elizabeth Bradshaw will have her limits tested as she grasps onto freedom and continues to hide the truth about Gagnon's killing.

Introduced this season will be the Nickel family who are part of the Ammonite community Prairie Field, a strict religious sect led by Pastor Johan Nickel (John Lynch). With the Nickel family, Anna finds solace after the devastating deaths of her brother and Whitey. But the Nickels have a past and when it comes back to haunt them, will Jim be forced to save the day? Doing so could have major consequences for those he loves most.

Check out the high-stakes trailer below and don't miss Tin Star's return in March.

Tin Star, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, March 8, Amazon Prime Video