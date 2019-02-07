'A.P. Bio' Season 2 First Look: Glenn Howerton's Teacher From Hell Is Fired Up! (VIDEO)

Quickly finish shutting up, everybody. Because A.P. Bio is back!

NBC's wickedly ill-mannered sophomore comedy is gearing up for its (well-deserved) second season, and Glenn Howerton's Harvard philosophy professor-turned-high school bad influence Jack Griffin is more determined than ever to not teach his class of Toledo, Ohio, nerds a lick of biology.

Nor is he, like last year, all that interested in taking any direction from his biggest fan, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt). As they say on The Bachelor, Jack is not here to make friends.

In this exclusive first look at the new season, it's revealed that not only has Jack decided to stay in town and continue on at Whitlock High, but that he's also ready to start penning a new book.

In addition, it turns out that the National Honor Society's greatest foe was perhaps more like his students back in the day than he's ready to admit.

Check it out:

We were recently on the set of A.P. Bio and have all sorts of info on Season 2, but you'll have to wait until we get closer to the season premiere for the details. Just know, however, that there will be a talent show not to be missed.

A.P. Bio Season 2, Thursdays 8:30/7:30c beginning March 7, NBC