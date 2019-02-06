'Wonder Years' Reunion! See Kevin, Winnie & Paul Together Again (PHOTO)

It's always a delight to see TV casts reunite — especially when their show has been over for decades.

Fans of The Wonder Years were given that special treat when its three stars – Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, and Josh Saviano — recently got together (31 years after the show premiered!) and documented the reunion with a delightful, nostalgic photo.

The Wonder Years which aired on ABC from 1988 to 1993 still remains one of the most beloved family shows to date. Set in the late '60s and early '70s, The Wonder Years told the story of a boy named Kevin (Fred Savage) and his day-to-day life which included friends Paul (Josh Saviano) and Winnie (Danica McKellar).

Of course, fans of the series who loved Kevin and Winnie's relationship are sure to enjoy seeing Savage and McKellar together again. The stars took to their social media accounts to share their reunion with fans.

'The Wonder Years' Turns 30: See Kevin Arnold and the Cast Now! It's hard to believe it's been a whopping three decades since The Wonder Years premiered on January 31, 1988, with a pilot that aired right after Super Bowl XXII. Over the course of six seasons, viewers got to watch Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) grow up in a typical suburban neighborhood du...

"The more things change, the more things stay the same, and the more I enjoy hanging out with these 2," wrote Saviano on Instagram, accompanied by the photo. "@thefredsavage and @danicamckellar you guys are like family to me. Love ya!"

McKellar shared the same photo with her own caption in response, "This group look familiar to anyone? I got to see these guys for lunch yesterday - it was so much fun to catch up and hear how their beautiful families are doing! And yes, @joshsaviano, I totally agree - *you guys* are like family... I mean, we DID grow up together, after all. #memories"

After The Wonder Years, Saviano mostly stopped acting, though he did appear in three episodes of Law & Order: SVU between 2014 and 2016, appearing as Don Taft. McKellar, on the other hand, has a lengthy resume and has become somewhat of a Hallmark movie staple in recent years.

Savage has done much of his work behind the camera as a director on shows like Modern Family, The Conners, and The Cool Kids. The actor-director's most recent on-screen role is as Max Adler in the Netflix series Friends from College.