Sing! 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Concert Special Coming Post-Series Finale

If some of your favorites moments of The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are the musical numbers, this news is for you.

On Friday, the network announced that a special concert, "Yes, It's Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special," will air immediately following the finale episode, which airs on Friday, April 5. The special will be taped in Los Angeles in March.

In the special, Rachel Bloom (who plays lead character Rebecca Bunch) and the rest of the cast will bring live versions of songs from the series to life with an added dose of multimedia visuals, as well as a live band and orchestra.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna said in a statement, “The songwriters of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen, and Adam Schlesinger — have written more than 150 outstanding songs in our four seasons. It is an unprecedented contribution to the American songbook. I’m so thrilled we can share those songs with the world in a spontaneous format that really showcases their humor and genius."

Here's one musical number from the show that we're hoping makes it into the special:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Series Finale, Friday, April 5, 8/7c, followed by the concert special at 9/8c, The CW