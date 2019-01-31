'Invincible': Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, Mark Hamill & More Join Robert Kirkman's Amazon Series

Robert Kirkman is branching out of the Walking Dead universe he created and trying his hand at something totally new — an animated series!

Kirkman's Invincible is coming to Amazon Prime Video for eight hour-long episodes, and an all-star ensemble attached to voice the characters. The show, based on the popular comic book series of the same name, is co-created with Cory Walker and artist Ryan Ottley, and will premiere globally on the service in over 200 countries and territories in 2020.

Invincible tells the story of average 17-year-old Mark Grayson (The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun), who is dealing with the fact that his father (Counterpart star JK Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet. However, Mark slowly begins to develop his own powers, leading him to realize that his father's legacy as Omni-Man might not be as heroic as it seems.

Other notable voices to look forward to in the series, based on Kirkman's second-longest comic-book series, are Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Knightfall) Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (Preacher), Gillian Jacobs (Love), Andrew Rannells (Girls, Black Monday), and Zazie Beetz (Atlanta).

And that's not all! Be sure to listen closely for stars like Walton Goggins (Vice Principals), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), and many more.

Invincible is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with Supervising Directors Justin and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man), and Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director.

The Invincible comic series concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run. The full series is available across 23 countries and in eight languages and is also currently in development separately as a feature-length movie.