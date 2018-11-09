Anna Paquin Joins 'The Affair' for Final Season of Showtime Series

After a wild roller coaster ride, fans of Showtime's The Affair were granted a fifth and final season following Ruth Wilson's surprising Season 4 exit. And today, we got some intel on what those final episodes will look like.

Oscar-winning actress and former True Blood star Anna Paquin has been cast in the new season as a series regular. According to Deadline, Paquin will be part of a flash-forward timeline, playing Allison (Wilson) and Cole's (Joshua Jackson) daughter Joanie as an adult.

Searching for the truth about what happened to her mom, Joanie will return to Montauk, which will have experienced damaging climate-change. Adult Joanie's search will run in conjunction with a storyline set mere months after Alison's death.

Paquin joins returning cast members Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Julia Goldani Telles, Jadon Sand, and Sanaa Lathan. Prior to Paquin's casting, star Joshua Jackson shared that he would not be returning to the show as a series regular, but that doesn't mean he won't return in a part-time capacity.

Also appearing in Season 5 are guest and recurring stars Claes Bang, Emily Browning, Omar Metwally, Russell Hornsby, Abigail Dylan Harrison, Jake Siciliano, Kathleen Chalfant, Max Fowler, and John Doman.

Following the dark exit of Wilson's Alison, it will be interesting to see where the show is heading as it was initially only set to run for four seasons. Time will tell if The Affair will hold the same intrigue it once did, especially with half of its original series regulars missing from the show.

The Affair, Season 5, 2019, Showtime