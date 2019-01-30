'Big Bang Theory' Recruits William Shatner, Kevin Smith and More for Dungeons & Dragons Episode

CBS announced today that an upcoming episode of The Big Bang Theory will feature very special new and returning guest stars.

In the video announcement below, the sitcom reveals that it's welcoming Star Trek's William Shatner, Joe Manganiello, Kevin Smith, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wil Wheaton for an "epic Dungeons and Dragons battle."

No news yet on when the episode will air or what it will be titled.

TBBT is currently in its final season after 12 years on the air and its no stranger to big-name guest stars. Past seasons have featured cameos by Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, James Earl Jones, Adam West, Bob Newhart, and the late Stephen Hawking.

Fellow TV stars Christine Baranski, Laurie Metcalf, Jerry O'Connell, George Takei, and Jessica Walter (just to name a few) have also made guest spots.

Stay tuned for more on this very special episode!

The Big Bang Theory, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS