The 'Outlander' Season 4 Finale Almost Had a Different Ending

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 finale of Outlander, titled "Man of Worth."]

Outlander's Season 4 finale provided fans with the reunion they've been waiting a half-season for: Brianna and Roger.

After months apart and surviving being sold to the Mohawk and a brutal sexual assault, the handfasted couple embraced in the final few minutes of Episode 13, "Man of Worth."

Instead of cutting to black right there, the last scene featured Jamie in a cliffhanger moment. Red coats arrived at River Run and delivered the Scotsman a letter from the governor saying he'd been summoned to form a militia and track down the escaped leader of the Regulator rebellion, Murtagh Fitzgibbons, aka his godfather and most-trusted companion.

In the "Inside the World" post-finale video, executive producer Maril Davis, writer/executive producer Matthew B. Roberts, and writer/executive producer Toni Graphia discuss the alternate ending they considered for "Man of Worth."

"The original ending, if you remember, we planned that Jamie and Claire would come back without Roger and then Brianna sees that, 'Oh God, he's not there with them' when they come up the drive. And she says, 'Where's Roger?' and we were just gonna cut to black," explained Graphia.

"But we finally decided we wanted to earn and see that big sweeping moment where he comes riding over the ridge and she sees him through the window," she added.

As for Governor Tryon's request for Jamie — that will be what's addressed in future seasons and "this is just the beginning."